Why Teach Your Dog to Sit, When You Can Teach Them to Make a Sandwich Instead?

Man's best friend continues to amaze!

By Kelli Bender
November 14, 2019 03:36 PM

It is still hotly-contested whether a hot dog is a sandwich or not, but we can all agree it’s stunning to watch a pet dog make a sandwich.

Canines all across the Internet are learning surprising new tricks. First, a pooch learned to form phrases, and now, there’s a furry sandwich artist.

The doggy star of the above Viral Hog video has food on the mind — ham, cheese, ketchup and mustard to be more specific — and that’s because this canine is helping their owner make a sandwich. All the dog’s human has to do is call out a popular sandwich ingredient, and the pet fetches that exact item from the fridge and brings it to the table.

RELATED: Dog Learning to Talk By Using a Custom Soundboard to Speak: ‘I’m in Constant Amazement’

The pooch is even polite enough to close the fridge door after they are done gathering all the necessary edible elements.

Man’s best friend continues to amaze!

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.