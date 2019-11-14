Why Teach Your Dog to Sit, When You Can Teach Them to Make a Sandwich Instead?

It is still hotly-contested whether a hot dog is a sandwich or not, but we can all agree it’s stunning to watch a pet dog make a sandwich.

Canines all across the Internet are learning surprising new tricks. First, a pooch learned to form phrases, and now, there’s a furry sandwich artist.

The doggy star of the above Viral Hog video has food on the mind — ham, cheese, ketchup and mustard to be more specific — and that’s because this canine is helping their owner make a sandwich. All the dog’s human has to do is call out a popular sandwich ingredient, and the pet fetches that exact item from the fridge and brings it to the table.

RELATED: Dog Learning to Talk By Using a Custom Soundboard to Speak: ‘I’m in Constant Amazement’

The pooch is even polite enough to close the fridge door after they are done gathering all the necessary edible elements.

Man’s best friend continues to amaze!