What to Do If Your Dog Hates Your Partner

Your pooch is your ideal soul mate, so what happens when another perfect match steps in?

Some pets might not have an issue with welcoming their owner’s partner into the fold, but others may not like that their human is paying attention to someone new.

Relationships can get tricky when your dog openly dislikes your partner, especially when so many pet owners openly admit that they would chose their furry friend over a significant other.

But new boyfriends and girlfriends who haven’t been accepted by their partner’s pooch shouldn’t fret. Rover.com‘s professional dog trainer and pet lifestyle expert, Nicole Ellis, understands being in this position can be disheartening, so she has created some tips that should help a possessive pooch warm up to their owner’s new love.

John M Lund Photography Inc/Getty