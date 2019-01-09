Dog Learns Tricks Based on Harry Potter Spells, So Everything He Does Is Magic

Teaching your dog to sit, stay and speak seems like a snooze-fest when you could be schooling your canine in magic instead.

Youtuber Brizzy Voices has taking pet training out of the muggle world and into the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Obvious Potterhead and proud dog mom to Remus (possibly named for the Potter character Remus Lupin), she recently posted a video of Harry Potter spells that she has turned into dog tricks.

Tell Remus “Wingardium Leviosa” — the charm for levitation — and the pup will promptly stand on his hind legs. Say “Lumos” — a light creation spell — and Remus will lead you out of the dark by turning on a light.

The little pooch has learned more than 15 different Harry Potter spell tricks, all of which he shows off in the video that now has more than 250,000 views on YouTube — he can even pee on command with the “Aguamenti” incantation.

If you can’t get enough of this Potter-loving pup, you can keep updated on Remus’ training and day-to-day life on his Instagram @Remus_the_Doxie.