Pet Parents Say This Dog Towel 'Cuts Blow-Drying Time at Least in Half' — and It's on Sale

Taking your dog out for a dip in the lake or a weekend trip to the beach is all good and fun — that is, until the stench from your wet dog starts to burn in your nostrils. Scientists believe that the notorious wet dog smell comes from yeast and bacteria that are unleashed when dog fur becomes wet, even though giving them a bath might seem like the instinctive solution for getting rid of any odors.
That's why it's important to dry your dog as soon as possible after you give them a bath or they take a dip in the pool, and pet parents have found the trick to drying them faster: Dog Gone Smart's Dirty Dog Shammy Towel. According to reviewers, it dries dogs "twice as fast" as normal towels and has been a "lifesaver" for pet parents who need to dry breeds with double coats. Better yet, the towel is on sale starting at $17 at Amazon right now.
Made with quick-drying microfibers, the towel is designed with pockets on each end that work like mittens so you can easily grip onto the towel as you dry your dog. It's incredibly absorbent and easy to clean, and shoppers who have it recommend tossing it in the wash after using it so you won't have a towel that smells like a wet dog laying around the house. Reviewers even say that it's so soft, dogs love getting a wipe-down with it since it feels great on their faces and heads.
"This shammy is great — I now have five of them," said a shopper. "We have two golden retrievers and they get messy, so frequent baths are a must. After showering we rub the dogs down with one shammy for each dog. The shammies get them pretty dry! It cuts the blow-drying time at least in half. We also use them to rub down the legs if the dogs stepped in dirt or mud, or got wet in rain. The shammies start to smell after a few uses, but they're machine washable, so we just throw them in the washer and hang to dry."
Another called the towel "magic," adding, "Seriously, it's so convenient to have pockets for your hands to wrap around each leg and paw and wipe the snow, ice, [and] rainwater off. It makes a huge difference… It's super soft and absorbent — it really is incredible how much water it soaks up compared to a normal towel and still doesn't feel wet."
Even a pet-sitter loves the Shammy Towel, saying that they've recommended it to their clients and that it helps with dogs who don't like their feet touched or dried with a regular towel. "There's something about this that doesn't irritate them as much or as fast, and because it absorbs quickly, you don't have to spend as much time on the feet, too," they wrote.
One final shopper summed it up: "If you have a dog, you need to buy this." With Dog Gone Smart's towel, you might just avoid the dreaded smell of a wet dog lingering in your house or car. Shop it now at Amazon starting at $17.
