Pet Parents Say This Dog Towel 'Cuts Blow-Drying Time at Least in Half' — and It's on Sale

"This shammy is great — I now have five of them," said a shopper. "We have two golden retrievers and they get messy, so frequent baths are a must. After showering we rub the dogs down with one shammy for each dog. The shammies get them pretty dry! It cuts the blow-drying time at least in half. We also use them to rub down the legs if the dogs stepped in dirt or mud, or got wet in rain. The shammies start to smell after a few uses, but they're machine washable, so we just throw them in the washer and hang to dry."