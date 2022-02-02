Pet Parents Swear by This 'Miracle' Dog Doormat That Stops Muddy Paws from Dirtying Their Floors
When rain and snow are in the forecast, dog parents know how difficult it can be to keep their floors clean after their pups go outside. And even when skies are clear, dogs can still track in dirt. That's why thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this dog doormat.
The Dog Gone Smart Dirty Dog Doormat is made with microfiber strands that are soft and dry fast. With a high density of 3,000 GSM (grams per square meter), it's super absorbent, so it can quickly soak up water and mud. Whether you set it on hard floors, tile, concrete, or carpet, the mat will stay in place thanks to its rubberized backing. Even better, the rug can be used in other areas too, including in cars and crates. Shoppers have also placed water and food bowls on top of the mat as well.
The doormat, which features a paw print design, comes in 14 colors and four sizes: small (26 inches by 16 inches), medium (36 inches by 20 inches, large (35 by 26 inches), and runner (60 inches by 30 inches). The price of the rug depends on the color and size you go with — and some styles are on sale for a little more than $22.
Shoppers have left glowing reviews for the doormat, which has more than 11,500 five-star ratings. Reviewers highlight that although the mat is super absorbent, it's easy to clean, as it's machine washable. Some also note that it picks up more than just mud and water. "I got this mat because it rains a lot in Washington and I didn't want wet floors, but by happy accident, I realized this mat also traps pine needles and other little doodads from outside. A miracle!" one customer wrote. The shopper also called out the material of the doormat, writing "It's very soft too, so the dogs and cats will all sleep on it even when their beds are just feet away."
Even shoppers who live in areas that get muddy say the rug holds up. "I have an airedale terrier and live in a state that has red clay," another reviewer shared. "We have had the wettest fall and winter on record, so my backyard is a red mud pit, and I was mopping my kitchen floor at least twice a day before I got this mat. It adheres to my tile floor without slipping at all and absorbs all water and clay on my dog's feet. I'm definitely ordering more." The shopper adds they're confident that the absorbent mat will also come in handy in the summer when their grandchildren use their swimming pool. A win-win all around.
Head to Amazon to pick up the Dog Gone Smart Dirty Dog Doormat while it's still on sale in some sizes and colors.
