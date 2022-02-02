Pet Parents Swear by This 'Miracle' Dog Doormat That Stops Muddy Paws from Dirtying Their Floors

Shoppers have left glowing reviews for the doormat, which has more than 11,500 five-star ratings. Reviewers highlight that although the mat is super absorbent, it's easy to clean, as it's machine washable. Some also note that it picks up more than just mud and water. "I got this mat because it rains a lot in Washington and I didn't want wet floors, but by happy accident, I realized this mat also traps pine needles and other little doodads from outside. A miracle!" one customer wrote. The shopper also called out the material of the doormat, writing "It's very soft too, so the dogs and cats will all sleep on it even when their beds are just feet away."