Bonded Dog and Goat Pair Find Farm Home Where They Can Be Best Friends Forever

An animal lover and farm owner in North Carolina took in Felix the dog and Cinnamon the goat after the unlikely animal friends ended up at the Wake County Animal Center

By Kelli Bender
Published on April 19, 2023 03:23 PM
Felix and Cinnamon goat and dog friends
Photo: WAKE COUNTY GOVERNMENT

Felix the dog and Cinnamon the goat have found their forever home together.

The best friends first stole hearts in March when they arrived as a bonded pair at the Wake County Animal Center in North Carolina.

"Unfortunately, their owner was hospitalized and could no longer take care of them. Animal Services brought them to us for temporary housing, which turned into us being granted ownership," Meagan Thomas, a community outreach manager for the Wake County Government, tells PEOPLE.

It was clear to the government-run shelter that Felix and Cinnamon were not interested in being split up the day the animals arrived.

"When our team was doing the intake exam and vaccines for Felix, Cinnamon wouldn't leave him. She would call if we tried to remove her," says Jennifer Federico, a veterinarian and the animal services director for the Wake County Government.

Unable to fully meet Cinnamon's long-term needs at its shelter for cats, dogs, and small critters, and unwilling to separate the unlikely buddies, the Wake County Animal Center put a call out to its rescue partners for help.

dog and goat best friends at shelter. https://www.facebook.com/wakegov/posts/pfbid0mhfS8r2aFWHBXcMyUzUPmmLbcEUAshJKPqHDgocJyB783dmF6yJQbR6yAbNbgv8Ll. https://www.wake.gov/news/wake-county-animal-center-help-goat-and-dog-duo-find-forever-home?fbclid=IwAR2-wECwO0eEpL0h6Rwb-2JUqohD_vlgAyAJiJZl0qXEqOKsFwkzoiZ97d8. Wake County Government
Wake County Government

"We wanted to do what was in the best interest of Felix and Cinnamon. We had local rescues say they would take them. However, it would mean placing them in another shelter environment — which wasn't ideal for Cinnamon," Federico says. "We had farms step up for Cinnamon – but they couldn't take Felix due to other dogs they already had. We had to find the right place and rescue."

The Mr. Mo Project, one of the Wake County Animal Center's long-time rescue partners, found the right place.

"We respect that bonds can be formed between any species, and we celebrate that. Dogs have formed friendships with dolphins; why not a goat?" Chris & Mariesa Hughes, the founders of Mr. Mo Project, say.

dog and goat best friends at shelter. https://www.facebook.com/wakegov/posts/pfbid0mhfS8r2aFWHBXcMyUzUPmmLbcEUAshJKPqHDgocJyB783dmF6yJQbR6yAbNbgv8Ll. https://www.wake.gov/news/wake-county-animal-center-help-goat-and-dog-duo-find-forever-home?fbclid=IwAR2-wECwO0eEpL0h6Rwb-2JUqohD_vlgAyAJiJZl0qXEqOKsFwkzoiZ97d8. Wake County Government
Wake County Government

While Mr. Mo Project is a nonprofit based in New York, they work with fosters across the country.

"We knew that we had the perfect foster who owns a farm with goats and has fostered for us 4 or 5 times," the founders added.

The Mr. Mo Project foster, Jacquie Bankes, was happy to take in Cinnamon and Felix and offer them a permanent home at her North Carolina farm.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since moving onto Bankes' farm at the end of March, Cinnamon and Felix have adapted swimmingly. Bankes says the duo is learning tricks and are as inseparable as ever.

"They are adjusting well! Felix is like the big brother. He tolerates his rambunctious little sister Cinnamon who wants to spend every second with him," Bankes shares, adding that the animals have a future of "lots of love and spoiling" to look forward to.

Related Articles
chimps hug after rescue
Chimps Who Spent Their Lives at Roadside Zoo Share Sweet Hug After Moving to New Sanctuary Home
Ruskin homicide
911 Caller Believed Burning Body Was Actually Mannequin. Now Police Have Launched Homicide Investigation
house fire deaths
Father and 2 Kids Dead in Fire at Fla. Home, Mom and 3-Year-Old Son Survive: 'Tragedy Beyond Words'
Peter Strong
Florida Father, 39, Dies After His Boat Was Struck by Lightning During Severe Thunderstorm
Tenn. Girl, 4, Searching for Build-A-Bear that Plays Her Late Mothers Heartbeat and Was Accidentally Donated at Goodwill
Dad Searching for 4-Year-Old's Bear That Plays Late Mom's Heartbeat and Was Accidentally Donated to Goodwill
Australian Shepherd Safely Returns Home After 166-Mile Trek Across Alaskan Sea
Australian Shepherd Safely Returned Home After 166-Mile Trek Across Alaskan Sea
Money rescue
Endangered Baby Monkey Found Abandoned Is Expected to Make a Full Recovery, Officials Say
Dozens of golden retrievers gather with their owners, and some other breeds, to pose for photos and play together in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 16, 2023.
Golden Retrievers Gather at Boston Marathon Finish Line to Honor Late Canine Race Fan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 12: Mike Hollins #7 of the Virginia Cavaliers rushes in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)
Virginia's Mike Hollins Scores Touchdown in First Game Since Surviving Shooting: 'A Blessing'
vanderpump rescue dog for adoption
Final Dog Left at High-Kill Shelter Rescued at the Last Minute, But the Pup Still Needs a Home
Black Bear, North Carolina
Black Bear Startles North Carolina Man Relaxing on Sun Lounger at Home — Watch!
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized in Georgia as He Undergoes More Tests After Medical Complication
North West Katy Perry. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
North West Joins Katy Perry on Stage in Vegas as Proud Mom Kim Kardashian Watches from Audience
Drake Bell
Drake Bell Allegedly 'Made Suicidal Statements' Before Brief Disappearance: Reports
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: (L-R) Peta Murgatroyd, Shai Chmerkovskiy and Maks Chmerkovskiy attend Apple Original Films' "Luck" Premiere Event at Regency Village Theatre on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Surprise Son with Puppy Ahead of Baby's Arrival
Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour Opener - Hollywood, Florida
Janet Jackson Kicks Off Opening Night of Her 'Together Again Tour' in Florida with 40-Song Set