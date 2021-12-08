WATCH: Dog BFFs Bark, Sing, and Dance Together at Doggie Daycare Reunion After 18 Months Apart

Trinity the Pekingese mix and Buck the Malamute became best friends at a boarding facility in Ontario, but spent the past 18 months apart due to the pandemic.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder — and louder.

After 18 months apart due to the pandemic, canine best friends Trinity the Pekingese mix and Buck the Malamute finally reunited.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair became buddies at a PetSmart boarding and pet sitting facility in Ajax, Ontario, where the dogs would spend time while their owners were away from home. With the pandemic affecting everyone's travel plans and regular schedules, the boarding facility temporarily closed. Trinity and her big pal Buck didn't have the opportunity to check in with each other at the doggie daycare for over a year.

The long break between hangs came to an end recently when Trinity and Buck's schedules synced up once again, and both dogs found themselves back at their preferred, reopened PetSmart facility.

dog reunion

Aware of the strong bond between Buck and Trinity, PetSmart employee Tara Zapp decided to film the moment when the buddies reunited. In the adorable clip, Trinity races to the area where Buck is resting and starts barking and jumping in excitement when she sees her friend. After a quick sniff, Buck starts making noise too, sing-howling with happiness at the sight of the little dog.

The duo loudly celebrates their reunion for several seconds, with Trinity dancing around as she lets out little yips while Buck keeps howling away.