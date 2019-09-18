5 Surprising Dog-Friendly Places You Can Bring Your Pet in New York City

As any pet owner in a large city would know, it can be a challenge to find neighborhood places to bring your dog (besides the dog run, of course). But one year-old Instagram pupfluencer, @itmepepperoni (who has 35,200 followers and counting!), went viral thanks to Instagram accounts like Barstool Sports reposting adorable photos and videos she has shared dining at some of New York City’s hottest spots.

Since then, with the help of her pawrents Matthew Hoyle and Cass DiMicco, Pepperoni has discovered a slew of trendy restaurants that welcome her with open arms. But it’s important to do two things ahead of time to ensure a pleasant experience for all parties — always request an outdoor table, and train your dog to be calm and comfortable around food.

“I try to bring Pepperoni to as many places as possible because she loves to interact with new people. She has a very gentle temperament and rarely barks (if ever) so that makes it very easy to bring her along since she isn’t disturbing any other diners. I will always look ahead and check if the restaurant or bar has outdoor seating that would be welcoming to a dog,” Hoyle and DiMicco tell PEOPLE. “She loves sitting on a chair and observing all the people that go past.”

Image zoom Pepperoni enjoying Italian cuisine. Matthew Hoyle

Before the weather gets too frigid for your furry friend to join you for al fresco dining, checkout Pepperoni the Bulldog‘s favorite New York City spots that can accommodate pets.

Sant Ambroeus West Village

“While the restaurant is on the expensive side, we splurge occasionally and take Roni here for a treat. They are very welcoming to dogs if you’re seated at one of the outdoor tables and will always bring out a water bowl for your furry companion. Roni loves watching all the people and dogs walk past. Our favorite dish is the cacio e pepe — and Roni pretty much loves a little taste of everything! We have some of the best videos of Roni here enjoying a string of pasta as well as a Lady and the Tramp-style video with Cass.”

Locanda Verde

“Locanda Verde has fantastic seating outside right on the sidewalk of a busy intersection in Tribeca. They also bring a bowl of water for Roni as soon as we sit down and everyone is so friendly and says hello to her. One of Roni’s favorite dishes is a bite of the sheep’s milk ricotta appetizer.”

Cha Cha Matcha

“We go to this spot in SoHo for a coffee or matcha. Everyone that works there is always very friendly to Roni. It is also a blast to walk around SoHo afterwards and see all the tourists. Lots of people stop Roni in the street to say hello, which she loves.”

Image zoom Back when Pepperoni could still fit in a purse. Matthew Hoyle

The Roxy Hotel

“They have a great dog-friendly policy at the hotel and are incredibly welcoming when you bring along your animal. The relaxed seating makes it a great place to lounge and the buffet style brunch is $40 and is fantastic. They also have live music! It’s the perfect place to spend a Saturday or Sunday with Roni.”

Image zoom Matthew Hoyle

Houseman

“We take her here a lot because they open up the doors and windows of the restaurants so that if you get the table closest to the window then she can technically be outside. They are also very friendly with dogs and are always so nice to her when we come. The restaurant is also pretty quiet on the weekends during the day and so we find that we are not disturbing anyone because the restaurant is spaced out very well. This is a best-kept secret and an amazing place to check out.”

Image zoom Matthew Hoyle

To get more “Roni” New York City recommendations, follow the bulldog on Instagram.