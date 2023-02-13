Dog Abandoned in Sealed Wooden Box Officially Adopted by the Oklahoma Rescuer Who Saved Him

Diego the dog is getting a second chance at a happy life.

In late December, Feleciana Ramirez found a wooden doghouse with a boarded-up front door discarded near the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City, according to News9.

Ramirez soon realized something was stuck inside the nailed-shut doghouse and went to work prying open the sealed box.

"I had a utility ax, and I broke it open, peeked in it, and saw that he was in there," Ramirez told the local station about the moment. "I was surprised to find anything alive because he wasn't whimpering. He wasn't making any kind of noise."

The dog was transported to OKC Animal Welfare after Ramirez's rescue. After a brief stay at the shelter, Diego was moved to Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue Society, a rescue with the resources to provide the pit bull mix with long-term care.

"He was dumped near the river with no food or water for an unknown amount of time, just left to die. Luckily, he was found and rescued. There were scratch marks on the entrance from where he desperately tried to escape. His body is covered in scars and wounds. He is emaciated. He has suffered physically and emotionally, likely far longer than just his time in that box," Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue Society posted on Facebook on Jan. 1 about Diego's arrival.

Kayla Wise, who fosters dogs for Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue Society, took in Diego and cared for the canine during his recovery. Wise helped the pup gain 20 pounds and heal from the injuries he endured before his rescue. Throughout his entire recovery journey, Diego stayed "sweet" and "gentle," according to the animal welfare organization.

After several weeks of TLC from Wise, Diego was ready to move in with his forever family.

Diego's rescuer Ramirez, and her family, were among the potential adopters hoping to bring Diego home. After reviewing all the applications, Wise and Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue Society chose Ramirez as the dog's adopter.

The pit bull mix recently reunited with Ramirez and set off on the next chapter of his life, tail wagging.