Missing Minnesota Lab Mix Found Safe After Almost a Month Lost in the Wilderness

Luigi, a Labrador retriever mix, was found miles from where he first lost track of his owners

A dog lost in the wilderness for several weeks is back with his owners.

According to The Minneapolis Star Tribune, Luigi, a Labrador retriever mix, went missing on June 25 in Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness after losing track of his owners, Zane Brunette and Max McKernan.

On July 24, Marit Warren discovered the dog near her family cabin, which is located over 30 miles from where the pup first went missing in the Minnesota wilderness.

Luigi's owners spent the 29 days their dog was missing creating social media posts and flyers about the missing pet in hopes someone would find him.

These efforts helped reunite Luigi with his pet parents quickly. After finding the Lab mix, Warren called to report the dog missing to the Cook County Sheriff's Office. Luckily, the dispatcher on the other line remembered a poster of the missing dog and put Warren in contact with Luigi's owners.

The Tribune reported that Luigi went missing shortly after his owners and two friends arrived at Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The group was getting ready to set off on a 10-day trip.

Brunette told the paper that he and the rest of the group spent six hours searching for the dog in the area where Luigi went missing. The canine's owners also camped at the spot for three days, putting out "greasy pans" to attract Luigi.

After learning that Warren found Luigi, Brunette jumped in his car and drove several hours to retrieve his forever friend.

"We were lucky he found Marit because she was the right person for him," the owner told the paper of the dog's rescuer. "I'm eternally grateful."