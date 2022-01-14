Couple's Dog Found Alive 6 Days After a Landslide Destroyed Their Home in Seattle: 'My Baby'

The couple's other dog sadly did not survive the incident

A Seattle couple's dog has been found alive six days after it was presumed dead when their home collapsed in a landslide.

Earlier this month, Didi and James Fritts' home slid off of its foundation and went partially down a slope in a landslide, fire officials announced in a statement. The fire department said that the landslide was most likely caused by rain.

During the incident, the homeowners became trapped with their two dogs, NBC affiliate KING 5 reported. Didi was able to crawl to safety before firefighters later arrived and rescued James.

After they were both recovered from the scene, James said that one of the couple's dogs died in the collapse and they had assumed their second dog, Sammy, had suffered the same fate, per KING 5.

But, almost a week after the incident, Seattle Fire said in a social media posting that the homeowners reported hearing the dog inside their home, offering hope that the pet was still alive and in need of rescue.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters were also able to hear the canine and began "cutting through walls and flooring" to find the pet, they said in their tweet.

Video from the scene shows fire crews rescuing the black dog and removing her from within the destroyed home. In the clip, Didi can be heard exclaiming, "My baby!" as one rescuer replies that the dog is "okay."

According to KING 5, Sammy was examined by vets who responded to the scene. There, Sammy "seemed alert and wagged her tail when she saw her owner," the outlet reported.