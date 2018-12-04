FDA Recalls 8 Dog Food Brands for Potentially Toxic Levels of Vitamin D

Food recalls aren’t just a human concern.
The Food and Drug Administration recently announced a recall of dry dog food from eight different brands over concerns of potentially toxic vitamin D levels.
“The FDA is alerting pet owners and veterinary professionals about recalls of several dry dog foods after receiving complaints that dogs eating the food experienced vitamin D toxicity,” the FDA shared in a release on its website.
While vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, consuming too much vitamin D can cause kidney failure and even death in canines. The federal agency reported that tested samples of the recalled food had “potentially toxic amounts of vitamin D.”
The full list of brands and foods affected by this recall are:
- Nutrisca
- Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
- UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4-lb. bag
- UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15-lb. bag
- UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28-lb. bag
- Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020
- Natural Life Pet Products
- Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5-lb. bag
- Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020
- UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5-lb. bag
- Sunshine Mills, Inc.
- Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14-lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28-lb. bag
- Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40-lb. bag
- UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40-lb. bag
- Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5-lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16-lb. bag
- UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30-lb. bag
- ANF, Inc.
- ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- UPC 9097231622 – 3-kg. bag
- Best by November 23, 2019
- UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag
- Best by November 20, 2019
- UPC 9097231622 – 3-kg. bag
- Lidl (Orlando brand)
- Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
- Lidl product number 215662
- TI1 3 March 2019
- TB2 21 March 2019
- TB3 21 March 2019
- TA2 19 April 2019
- TB1 15 May 2019
- TB2 15 May 2019
- Lidl product number 215662
- Kroger
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- UPC 11110-83556 – 4-lb. bag
- All lots
- UPC 11110-83573 – 14-lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 11110-89076 – 24-lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 11110-83556 – 4-lb. bag
- ELM Pet Foods, Inc.
- ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3-lb. bag
- D2 26 February 2019
- TE1 30 April 2019
- TD1 5 September 2019
- TD2 5 September 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28-lb. bag
- TB3 6 April 2019
- TA1 2 July 2019
- TI1 2 July 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3-lb. bag
- ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
- UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40-lb. bag
- TB3 14 Sep 2019
- TA2 22 Sep 2019
- TB2 11 Oct 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40-lb. bag
- Ahold Delhaize
- Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
- UPC 068826718472 – 14-lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718471 – 28-lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718473 – 4-lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718472 – 14-lb. bag
- Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
- UPC 72543998959 – 5-lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 72543998960 – 15-lb. bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 72543998959 – 5-lb. bag
If you are currently feeding your dogs one of the foods listed above, you should switch your dog to another food immediately. If your dog shows symptoms of vitamin D toxicity, take them to see a veterinarian right away. Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include “vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.”
The FDA notes in the release that this is a developing situation, and dog foods not listed above may be recalled in the future for the same issue.