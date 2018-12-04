FDA Recalls 8 Dog Food Brands for Potentially Toxic Levels of Vitamin D

Food recalls aren’t just a human concern.

The Food and Drug Administration recently announced a recall of dry dog food from eight different brands over concerns of potentially toxic vitamin D levels.

“The FDA is alerting pet owners and veterinary professionals about recalls of several dry dog foods after receiving complaints that dogs eating the food experienced vitamin D toxicity,” the FDA shared in a release on its website.

While vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, consuming too much vitamin D can cause kidney failure and even death in canines. The federal agency reported that tested samples of the recalled food had “potentially toxic amounts of vitamin D.”

The full list of brands and foods affected by this recall are:

Nutrisca Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4-lb. bag UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15-lb. bag UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28-lb. bag Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020

Natural Life Pet Products Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5-lb. bag Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020

Sunshine Mills, Inc. Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14-lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28-lb. bag Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40-lb. bag UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40-lb. bag Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5-lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16-lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30-lb. bag

ANF, Inc. ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food UPC 9097231622 – 3-kg. bag Best by November 23, 2019 UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag Best by November 20, 2019

Lidl (Orlando brand) Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food Lidl product number 215662 TI1 3 March 2019 TB2 21 March 2019 TB3 21 March 2019 TA2 19 April 2019 TB1 15 May 2019 TB2 15 May 2019

Kroger Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food UPC 11110-83556 – 4-lb. bag All lots UPC 11110-83573 – 14-lb. bag All lot codes UPC 11110-89076 – 24-lb. bag All lot codes

ELM Pet Foods, Inc. ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3-lb. bag D2 26 February 2019 TE1 30 April 2019 TD1 5 September 2019 TD2 5 September 2019 UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28-lb. bag TB3 6 April 2019 TA1 2 July 2019 TI1 2 July 2019 ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40-lb. bag TB3 14 Sep 2019 TA2 22 Sep 2019 TB2 11 Oct 2019

Ahold Delhaize Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food UPC 068826718472 – 14-lb. bag All lot codes UPC 068826718471 – 28-lb. bag All lot codes UPC 068826718473 – 4-lb. bag All lot codes Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food UPC 72543998959 – 5-lb. bag All lot codes UPC 72543998960 – 15-lb. bag All lot codes



If you are currently feeding your dogs one of the foods listed above, you should switch your dog to another food immediately. If your dog shows symptoms of vitamin D toxicity, take them to see a veterinarian right away. Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include “vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.”

The FDA notes in the release that this is a developing situation, and dog foods not listed above may be recalled in the future for the same issue.