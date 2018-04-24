Listeria and Risk of Botulism Prompt Recalls on Two Types of Raw Dog Food

Another day, another pet food recall? It’s a disturbing trend and we keep seeing it.

According to News4Jax.com, the latest recall involves at least two types of raw dog food from OC Raw Dog that have been noted for possible contamination. Apparently New Jersey’s Department of Agriculture discovered listeria in a sample of the raw pet food product, and as a result, approximately 1,560 pounds of the brand’s chicken, fish and produce raw frozen canine formula have now been recalled.

The recall involves four specific varieties of the aforementioned food:

3-pound Meaty Rox bags

4-pound Slider Bags

6.5-pound Doggie Dozen Patty Bags

7-pound Meaty Rox Bags

Customers are directed to look on the back lower left corner of the packaging for a sticker with lot No. 3652 and expiration date of Oct. 11, 2018. This lot of food was distributed in Florida, California, Colorado, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Vermont, but may have reached specialty retail stores in many more states.

Pets infected with Listeria will exhibit flu-like symptoms. Affected animals can experience lethargy, loss of appetite, fever, vomiting, poor coordination and diarrhea. If left untreated, the infection can lead to brain swelling, which is often fatal. If your pet may have eaten any of the above products and is showing symptoms of infection, it is important to get them to a vet immediately. Listeria infections can be effectively treated when caught early, but they can also transfer to humans, either by handling food with listeria or from coming in contact unclean surfaces that touched the contaminated food.

Somewhat surprisingly, the second recall has to do with sizing. OC Raw Dog’s 3.2-ounce bags of Freeze Dried Sardines were recalled because some are too big.

“The FDA has determined that salt-cured, dried, or fermented un-eviscerated fish larger than 5 inches have been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning between 1981 and 1987 and again in 1991. Because OC Raw Dog Freeze Dried Sardines are larger than 5 inches there is a possible health risk,” officials said.

6.5-inch fish were found in the sardines by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, but the product didn’t test positive for botulism or salmonella. There have not been any reported cases of illness. (Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, Minnesota, Colorado and Pennsylvania specialty pet stores sold the sardine product.)

The FDA also says that botulism can cause “dizziness, blurred or double vision, trouble with speaking or swallowing, difficulty breathing, muscle weakness, abdominal distension, and constipation,” and even death.

Customers are advised to return the above products to their original purchase location for a complete refund, and if they have questions to call 1-844-215-DOGS, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time.