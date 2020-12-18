"The only affection" Bean received before recently "came from PETA's fieldworkers, who visited him as much as they could," PETA says

Beagle Mix Spends His First Christmas with New Family After Living in Outdoor Pen for 3 Years

A sweet beagle mix named Bean is having an extra-special holiday season this year.

In a heartwarming video shared by PETA, the group explains that the pup was recently placed with a forever family after spending "the first three years of his life locked in a small outdoor pen."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PETA describes Bean's previous living arrangements as "filled with trash, his only shelter a rotting doghouse until PETA replaced it, and the only affection he received came from PETA's fieldworkers who visited him as much as they could, giving him water, food, companionship and his first toy ever."

"But everything changed when Bean's owner finally agreed to let PETA find him a new home — and this year, for the first time, he's celebrating Christmas not only indoors but with a family that loves him," the group wrote in the description of a video documenting Bean's first holiday season with his new family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Bean the beagle mix | Credit: PETA/YouTube

Image zoom Bean the beagle mix's first Christmas | Credit: PETA/YouTube

After the video chronicles some of the sadder parts of Bean's story, Christmas music starts playing as the adorable canine is shown sniffing at Christmas bows and holiday-themed dog treats.

Soon, Bean is shown opening presents, going for walks, tossing a stuffed Santa into the air excitedly, and getting lots of hugs and kisses from his proud new owners.

"Christmas wishes really can come true," reads the text at the end of the video.

PETA previously blogged about Bean's situation back in October, before he was adopted. "Throughout the long months and years that he spent locked in the pen, Bean had the resilience of a storybook hero, keeping his sweet, energetic, playful demeanor and waiting patiently for the next visit from his PETA friends," the blog post read, in part. "It was clear that he longed for companionship."

Image zoom Bean the beagle mix's first Christmas | Credit: PETA/YouTube

RELATED VIDEO: A Blind Dog Named Was was Saved from a 25-Foot Well

Bean's "first joyful Christmas is a reminder that the holidays aren't about gifts under the tree but rather the difference that we can make for the most vulnerable among us," PETA Sr. Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said in a release from the animal welfare organization.