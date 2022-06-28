Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Pumpy Tudors and his family adopted the pup Tudor found suffering in extreme heat several weeks ago

Dog Finds New Home with Tennessee State Trooper Who Rescued Her from Extreme Heat

Princess is getting a new home!

According to 11 Alive, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Pumpy Tudors recently adopted the dog he found several weeks ago, suffering in intense heat on the side of an interstate. Tudors and his family have named the furry newcomer Princess.

The outlet added that Princess' rescue took place on June 15, when Tudors received an alert about a dog spotted on a highway in need of help. Tudors located the collapsed and exhausted animal on the side of Interstate 75 and quickly provided the dog with a reprieve from the 96-degree heat.

After finding the canine, Tudors established trust with the pup by sitting in a chair beside her. Once Princess seemed comfortable with Tudors, the trooper used an umbrella to shelter the dog from the sun and provided the dog with water and snacks.

Princess the dog rescued by Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper Tudors Credit: Tennessee Highway Patrol

"Today was #Ruff for #MansBestFriend. Thanks to a #GoodSamaritan, a Trooper was alerted to a dog in need on this hot summer day. The dog was on the side of #Interstate75 parched and desperately needing water and shelter from the heat. Now, this sweet pup is being TREATed well at Cleveland TN Animal Control," the Tennessee Highway Patrol posted on its Facebook page shortly after the rescue.

The June 15 post received over 5,800 reactions on Facebook and inspired positive comments from the patrol's followers, including notes from numerous animal lovers thanking Trooper Tudors for taking the time to help the dog.