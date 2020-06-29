Lazy Dog Finds Cozy Spot, Refuses to Move, Is All of Us: Video

Ever find that perfect spot and just don't want to move? Ziggy knows the feeling.

The Chow Chow, 2, planted his flag in front of a bottom drawer in the center of the kitchen at his owner's home — and simply refused to move.

Despite encouragement from owner Olivia Molly Rogers and partner Justin, the hilarious (and adorable!) video above shows stubborn Ziggy refusing to budge even an inch.

Speech pathologist Olivia, 28, of Melbourne, Australia, told SWNS: "Ziggy always lays in the kitchen in very inconvenient positions when we are cooking or preparing meals."

“This video shows Ziggy sat right by the draw (which contains all of our bowls and plates) and refusing to move when my partner Justin tries to get something from the drawer."

"It's definitely a Chow Chow thing to be so stubborn and aloof. He is very stubborn and if he's comfortable, he will not move for anything," she added.