Dog Face Caught in Wood is the New 'Jesus Toast'

Pareidolia is a fancy name for the phenomenon of seeing familiar faces or shapes where they don’t exist. A classic example of this is “The Man in the Moon” or the man who claims the face of Jesus was burned into his morning toast.

The hip new case of pareidolia happening now is a picture circulating around Twitter, which appears to show a dog face caught in wood.

Hysteria over the photo was aroused by Twitter user @ChrisBlundell, who Tweeted the photo of the wooden board with three dark spots, writing: “TFW you’re a dog and a witch trapped your soul in a piece of wood.”

The post has gone on to earn close to 10,000 retweets and has inspired several pleas to the world of magic to release this poor canine from his or her lumber prison.

Good luck, doggo!