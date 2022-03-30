Dexter slipped out of his Kansas doggy daycare while his owner was on vacation but was quickly retrieved after the pet's parent spotted the canine on his Ring doorbell camera

Homesick Dog Who Escaped Daycare Is Found Safe on His Front Porch Thanks to Doorbell Camera

Doorbell cameras catch all kinds of surprising events, including dogs on the run.

According to Ring, a home security company known for their doorbell cameras, one of their doorbell camera recently captured a canine who escaped from a doggy daycare near Lenexa, Kansas.

The furry runaway, named Dexter, managed to slip out of the daycare while his owner, Jeremy, was away on vacation in Las Vegas. Once out in the world, Dexter ran two miles from the daycare to his own front door.

Even though Jeremy was over 1,000 miles away from home, he could comfort his homesick pooch. Once the owner received a notification from his Ring doorbell camera that someone was at his front door, he checked the video feed and found Dexter.

Using the doorbell camera's two-way talk feature, Jeremy spoke to his pup and kept him calm until a friend arrived to collect the canine.

"We adopted Dexter to be a watchdog for my wife while I traveled, and he takes that job VERY seriously, so that's probably why he was so determined to come home," Jeremy said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Getting Dexter off the front porch and into a warm home was especially important since a blizzard was forecasted to hit the area around the time of the dog's escape.