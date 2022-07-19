Dog Ejected from Car During Rollover Crash Helps Alert Maine State Trooper to Accident

Maine state trooper Chris Pina was able to report a two-car rollover crash thanks to a hero dog involved in the accident

A canine came to their family's rescue when they needed it most.

According to a July 13 Facebook post from the Maine State Police, a two-car rollover accident occurred on a section of Interstate 95 near Lincoln, Maine, on July 10. The crash ejected a dog from one of the vehicles involved in the accident. After the impact sent the dog out of the vehicle, the pet ran in front of state trooper Chris Pina's cruiser parked on the highway, which eventually led Pina to the site of the crash.

The Facebook post added that Pina stopped the canine from re-entering traffic, took a look at the dog, and observed that the pet was covered in mud and scratches. Initially, the trooper thought the dog must have escaped or gotten lost until he noticed a man on the side of the interstate calling for help.

Upon investigation, Pina discovered the rollover crash, which was reportedly caused by one of the drivers falling asleep and rear-ending the other car.

According to the Maine State Police, the vehicle hit contained a couple and their two dogs. Both of the pets were ejected from the car at the time of the crash. One of the canines retrieved Pina, and the other went missing for several days before they were spotted on a game camera and safely picked up by animal control officers on July 13.