No More Excuses! Security Footage Captures Family Dogs Eating Kid's Homework

Two dogs in the Philippines were caught on tape shredding apart their human's homework

The oldest excuse in the book is true — dogs really do eat homework!

Last month, a family in the Philippines was shocked to discover that their two dogs, Sam and Mayor, crept into the living room overnight and ate their human brother's homework.

The hilariously ironic incident was captured on video, thanks to the family's security cameras inside their Antipolo City home.

According to the New York Post, schoolmates Darren James Lamban and his cousin JB Barit were asleep during the sneaky event and only realized what had happened after watching the security footage.

In the clip, Sam, the larger dog, is seen walking around the living area before stumbling across the sheets of homework on a table and sniffing around.

Though the homework was secured to the table with a video game controller, Sam was able to drag the papers to the ground and shred them.

His pooch pal, Mayor, who is seen sitting on the couch in the background of the clip, was quick to join Sam in snacking on the documents.

The video shows the pair destroying the papers together, occasionally tag-teaming to rip apart the same sheet of homework. Eventually, the two schoolboys wake up and look bewilderingly at their annihilated papers. One of the students is then seen trying to piece his work back together.

Last year, a family living in Warrington, England went through a similar situation when they thought their home had been robbed, only to find out later it was their dog who trashed the house.

"We went shopping and we were out of the house for just shy of two hours," Dylan Raynor, 21, told Caters News Agency. "As we arrived back my mother looked through the window and we honestly believed we had been burgled."

Photos from the scene of the crime show entire cupboards and trash cans completely emptied out, with all of the contents splayed out across the kitchen floor.

However, upon closer inspection of the scene, the family realized that their 1-year-old cocker spaniel named Dory was the one to blame.