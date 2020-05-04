Dog Duo Rescued From South Korea Dog Meat Farm Need a Flight to the U.S. to Start New Life

Bianca and Eve were lucky enough to be rescued, but now they are stranded in South Korea and unable to move in with their forever families

Bianca and Eve are waiting for the next chapter of their happy ending.

The dog duo was rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea by In Defense of Animals (IDA) and their South Korean rescue partner Jindo Love Rescue. Usually, after this type of rescue is completed, the dog is flown to the United States to start their happily-ever-after with a family that has already agreed to adopt them.

Unfortunately, due to the travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders put in place following the start of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Bianca and Eve are grounded in Seoul, patiently waiting for the chance to get to their forever homes in the U.S.

"COVID-19 has been a nightmare for us and the dogs," said Patti Kim, President of Jindo Love Rescue, in a release. "Loving forever homes are waiting for dogs in New York, but we simply can’t get them there. So many flights have been canceled and many people are scared to fly. We are desperately appealing for anyone who is planning on flying directly to John F. Kennedy International Airport from South Korea to become a flight volunteer and offer a ticket to freedom to a dog meat survivor. If you are not traveling but want to help, please consider supporting us on #GivingTuesdayNow by making a donation to support the dogs at www.idausa.org/flyhome."

In Defense of Animals and Jindo Love Rescue hopes that sharing this plea with the public will help them find animal lovers traveling from South Korea to the New York area, through John F. Kennedy Airport, who are willing to escort Bianca and Eve to the U.S. so they can finally meet their new families. The organizations say volunteering requires very little work, just allotting some extra time before and after your flight. Through these small sacrifices, volunteers get to help save the lives of innocent, loving animals. All the paperwork and expenses that come with traveling with a dog internationally are covered by Jindo Love rescue, and the dogs will be met at JFK by their new families, so no additional travel is required.

The rescues rely on volunteer travel companions to make their life-saving work possible but have been hindered by COVID-19 restrictions. Including Bianca and Eve, there are currently eight dog meat rescues waiting for a flight to the United States — and since rescue efforts are always ongoing, there are likely more dogs who will need help in the near future. In Defense of Animals and Jindo Love Rescue are also looking for travelers leaving from Seoul to airports in the U.S., including Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Washington, D.C. (Dulles and IAD), to volunteer to fly dogs to their forever homes.

For those who are unable to volunteer to help fly dogs to their new homes but still want to help these efforts, they can donate to the organizations' work on IDA's website. In Defense of Animals and Jindo Love Rescue, which depend on donations, are in need of funds now more than ever as caring for the dogs in South Korea while they wait for flights is leading to additional expenses.

Those interested in traveling with a rescue dog from Seoul to the U.S. should visit www.idausa.org/flightvolunteer for more information on how to become a flight volunteer.

