Dog Abandoned in River with Large Rock Tied to Leash Saved from Drowning by Good Samaritan

Image zoom Notts Police

A weight has literally been lifted from Bella’s shoulders.

According to BBC News, the Belgian shepherd was recently pulled from River Trent in Nottinghamshire, England, when a woman noticed the dog appeared to be drowning.

It quickly became clear to the good samaritan why the dog was struggling in the water; there was a large rock in a duffel bag tied to the leash around the canine’s neck.

“A brave member of the public rescued a dog that was tied to a heavy rock and was drowning in the River Trent this morning. Officers are appealing for information from anyone who saw the incident involving the Belgian Shepherd, near Long Lane, Farndon, at around 8.45am today,” the Nottinghamshire Police tweeted on Monday in regards to the horrible incident.

Image zoom Notts Police

RELATED: Idaho Animal Rescue Volunteers Save Dog After He Gets Trapped on Cliff for Several Days

Authorities have arrested a man and a woman “on suspicion of animal cruelty offenses,” reports BBC.

The dog, who is named Bella, according to a microchip implanted in the pet in 2010, is currently recovering at a veterinary hospital.

Image zoom

“Whilst the dog is still quite poorly she has been showing some encouraging signs by eating so hopefully she will be on the mend,” PC Adam Pace told the outlet.

RELATED: Bear the Detection Dog is Sniffing Out and Saving Koalas Injured in Australia’s Bushfires

Anyone who may have witnessed someone abandoning the dog, or has more information about this cruel incident, should contact the Nottinghamshire Police.