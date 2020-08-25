Ellie the dog knows to grab the delivery from the Chick-fil-A member and run it back to her owner

Helpful Dog Delivers Chick-fil-A to Owner at Curbside Pickup: It's Her 'Favorite Thing to Do!'

"Bone" appétit!

With curbside delivery becoming the new norm amid the coronavirus pandemic, this North Carolina dog is making his owner's experience at a fast-food restaurant much easier — and a lot more entertaining.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A video of an adorable golden retriever fetching his owner's Chick-fil-A meal in Chapel Hill recently went viral as viewers were shocked at how well behaved the dog was when carrying a bag full of food.

In the clip, posted by the Chick-fil-A at Carraway Village, Ellie the dog is seen running up to one of the restaurant's team members to grab his owner Nick's order.

Once Ellie grabs the bag by its handles with her teeth, she immediately prances back to her owner with the delivery. As she trots over to Nick, Ellie's tail can't help but keep wagging as the dog puts a smile on her owner's face.

"Using our mobile app for curbside delivery has never been more fun or easy. Just ask Ellie," Chick-fil-A posted on their page.

"It's Ellie's favorite thing to do," Nick told the restaurant of his dog's love for delivering food.

In only five days, the too-cute video has racked up over 16,000 likes and more than 14,000 comments.

Dog owners were quick to comment on the video, many joking that their own dogs would most likely eat the food in the delivery bag.

"Our dogs would never bring us the food back ....." one user joked.

Another wrote, "My dogs would happily pick up the order ... then eat it before returning to the car."

Others flocked to the comments to commend Ellie on a job well done.

"Ellie is such a beautiful good girl! I hope there was something in that bag for her!" one user added.