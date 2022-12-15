U.K. Dog Daycare Recreates Nativity Scene with 'Clever' Canines: 'We Practice Year-Round'

Daycare 4 Dogs in South Manchester, England, has their canine clients practice posing for photos daily, so the pets are prepared for their end-of-year group pictures, according to the facility's owner

By People Staff
Published on December 15, 2022 12:40 PM
Photo: swns

A U.K. doggy daycare recreated the nativity scene with a dozen impeccably behaved pooches.

The staff at Daycare 4 Dogs in South Manchester, England, dressed up the obedient dogs interested in partaking in the project and posed the pets in front of a custom-built stable — complete with a pup peeping out of the manger.

The photoshoot took place in the dog daycare's sandpit. The 12 dogs — including a cocker spaniel, a beagle, and a Schnauzer — posed patiently for the camera on December 9. The daycare's patient pooches also dressed as Santa and his reindeer for a different snapshot.

Daycare 4 Dogs owner Emma Billington said the 'iconic' nativity picture proves how incredible her staff and the dogs are — and she hopes it spreads some much-needed festive cheer.

"We challenge the dogs to do different things, we do this every year, but this one is by far the best," Billington told SWNS.

Doggy Daycare Recreates Nativity Scene with Canines
swns

"We practice year-round, it's not a fluke. They're used to it, and it's part of their daily routine," she added.

Billington said the pet parents who own the dogs in the photos love the festive photoshoots and that customers get lots of laughs from the final product.

The dogs at the daycare, which funds independent dog rescue facility Dogs 4 Rescue, 'amaze' the facility's owner daily.

Doggy Daycare Recreates Nativity Scene with Canines
swns

"There's nothing more joyous than spending that day with the dogs and seeing them do their different things," Billington said. "It's just about seeing them being happy. Our motto is 'make dogs' lives better,' and that's what we strive for every day."

"They're so clever and capable, they teach us every day," she added.

