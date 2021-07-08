Carlos Fresco took his 10-year-old Labradoodle named Monty for a hike at the Brecon Beacons mountain range in Wales, a site the pair climbed together several times

Devoted Dog Dad Takes Ill Labradoodle on a Final Mountain Hike in a Wheelbarrow to Say Goodbye

These touching pictures show a man taking his dying pet dog up their favorite mountain in a wheelbarrow for one last walk.

Ten-year-old Monty enjoyed exploring hills and walked all over the country with his owner, Carlos Fresco. Fresco told SWNS that the pair has visited the Brecon Beacons — a mountain range in South Wales — many times over the years and have even summited the range's three peaks.

When Monty the labradoodle started to slow down and became ill, Fresco decided to return to the Beacons one more time with his pet, staying with friends in Brecon, so he and his beloved pooch could share a final journey together.

Fresco and Monty recently traveled up to the peak of Pen y Fan together, with the dog reaching the top of the mountain with the aid of a wheelbarrow. Numerous walkers stopped the duo on their trip up to say hello and meet Monty.

Monty passed away on June 21, shortly after this final stroll, following an 18-month battle with leukemia. The canine responded well to chemotherapy initially but was unable to beat the disease when it returned.

Fresco said: "Although he was weak, he enjoyed all the fuss and attention received by so many well-wishers.

"People on the hills were so kind and equally so sad at his deteriorating condition. In fact, total strangers asked if they could share in pushing Monty on his last journey — many total strangers shed a tear as we all love our little four-legged friends dearly."

Fresco is grateful to all those who offered support on Monty's final hill walk and to all who treated the dog well in his ten years.

"That little guy touched so many lives. He made everyone he came into contact with smile and take a moment to reflect how sometimes life's not that bad," Fresco said. "Our little companions are never judgemental, are always there waiting for you, and offer comfort when things haven't gone well.