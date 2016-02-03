Dog 'Cruelly Abandoned' in Massachusetts Put to Sleep by Animal Rescue

Stitch, a young dog found emaciated, cold and suffering in Dedham, Massachusetts, last week has been put to sleep, the Animal Rescue League of Boston announced on Monday.

Late on Friday evening, tests revealed that Stitch had a muscular condition affecting his ability to digest food and water called megaesophagus. Several diseases can result in megaesophagus and an animal can also be born with a defect that produces it, the ARL said.

“As sometimes happens with cases of extreme malnutrition, Stitch was not responding well to re-feeding, a medically-guided process of providing nutrition after a period of deprivation,” a message from ARL President Mary Nee said. “To ensure he had no underlying conditions that might be interfering with re-feeding efforts, the ARL ordered extensive diagnostic tests.”

Unfortunately, the results of further testing ruled out the more treatable causes of this condition. On Saturday, when Stitch was unable to take water on his own any longer, due to his weakened state and the severity of this condition the decision was made to put him to sleep.

“Stitch closed out his short life with dignity, respect, and love — the way a dog should be treated,” said Lt. Alan Borgal, director of the ARL’s law enforcement team.

Stitch’s case is still an on-going investigation. If you have any information about the dilute brindle pit-bull-type dog, who was about 2-years-old, contact Dedham Animal Control at 781-751-9106.