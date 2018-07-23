WATCH: Dog Singing Britney Spears' 'Toxic' Is the Monday Pick-Me-Up You Need

Is it just me or does Riley sound like he’s singing toxic by Britney Spears? pic.twitter.com/XT4us4ERYD — matt (@matthardn) July 21, 2018

Some are born with natural vocal talent, others develop it through years of training. This canine crooner is the latter.

All Riley has to do is open his majestic muzzle and out pours a perfect imitation of some of the highest notes from Britney Spears’ 2003 hit “Toxic.”

Riley’s talents were shared with the world through a Tweet from @matthardn. Even though the clip in the post is only three seconds long, it has captivated the Internet and has been viewed more than 4.5 million times!

Not convinced this pooch has pipes that match Ms. Spears? Behold, the original music video below for comparison:

After watching the song above, we’re confident you will agree: Riley needs to join Spears’ current tour to do a special edition of “Toxic” with the pop princess, stat.