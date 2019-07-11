Dog Who Played Cheddar on Brooklyn Nine-Nine Has Died

Image zoom Mike Miliotti

Stewart, the adorable corgi who played Captain Raymond Holt’s dog Cheddar on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died. He was 13.

On Monday, Stewart’s owner announced on Instagram that the dog had “peacefully” passed away, but not before having a blast on his last day. He is survived by his sister Stella.

“We went to the beach (his favorite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch of In & Out burgers. We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other’s company,” his owner wrote. “Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean. He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah.”

Although small in stature, Cheddar has played a sizable role on the police comedy as Captain Holt’s cute sidekick. The corgi, who Holt (Andre Braugher) will note is “no common b—-,” has come to the Nine-Nine’s rescue on numerous occasions (sometimes more successfully than others). Cheddar proved to be useful during the gang’s Halloween heists and as ring bearer at Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy’s (Melissa Fumero) wedding, although he ended up passing out from eating the couple’s Nakatomi Plaza wedding cake.

Cheddar has been played by a few different dogs since his first appearance on the show in season 1, but Stewart had embodied the role the longest. His trainer, Michael W. Miliotti, had previously taken Entertainment Weekly behind the scenes to see what Stewart’s days were like on set.

Miliotti revealed that Stewart was a goof ball who would repeat mistakes “over and over again just because he can get the laugh.”

Executive producer Dan Goor also revealed that even when Stewart got in the way of a shot, nobody could stay mad at him.

“In the episode where Gina and Terry try to boost Captain Holt’s social media presence by making Instagram pictures of Cheddar, there is a scene where Holt gives a moving speech filled with gravitas about honor and duty,” Goor said. “Every time he began that monologue, Cheddar, who was just off screen, would let out a soft, unending howl, which cracked up everyone on set. Every time.”

It’s clear Stewart left an indelible paw print on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. So today, dedicate your double-double to our favorite TV corgi.