Fearless Dog Chases Off Huge Black Bear Prowling Around New Jersey Man's Backyard

Hewitt resident Mark Stinziano says he owes his neighbor's dog Riley a steak dinner

By Ashley Boucher
July 12, 2019 05:57 PM

They say dogs are man’s best friend — but one New Jersey pup went above and beyond this week.

Hewitt, New Jersey resident Mark Stinziano posted a cheer-worthy video to Facebook earlier this week, which revealed his neighbor’s dog, Riley, fending off a giant black bear that was prowling around the side of his house.

“This was tonight in my backyard….” Stinziano wrote, adding, “Riley-1 Bear-0.”

In the clip, which seems to have been taken from a security camera facing Stinziano’s backyard, the bear looks curious, stepping onto a bench and pawing at a bird feeder.

After that, Riley can be seen off to the left side of the video behind some bushes, and then suddenly, he races around the corner to tackle the bear.

The bear doesn’t put up much of a fight and quickly abandons his exploration of Stinziano’s backyard to run off into the trees — but not before the brave Riley gets in a few more tackles. Riley chases the bear offscreen, making sure he doesn’t reenter the yard.

“My neighbors [sic] dog is getting a steak dinner next time I see him,” Stinziano wrote on Facebook along with the video. “He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time.”

“Now he is keeping them safe!” he added.

Fearless Dog Chases Off Bear

RELATED: Family of 4 Bears Takes Over Kentucky Barbershop Owner’s Car: ‘Tell Me We Are Being Punked’

Speaking to local ABC station WPVI, Stinziano said that while the encounter was happening, he and his wife were oblivious to the commotion. He was working in the garage, while his wife was inside watching television.

“And the bear was back here having a snack,” he told the outlet about the incident, which happened on Tuesday.

“It’s incredible,” said Riley’s owner, Alan Tlusty, to the outlet. “He does chase after the bear whenever he sees him in the yard … but not like this.”

Advertisement

Popular in Pets

All Topics in Pets

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.