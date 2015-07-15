Dog Caught on Camera Wrecking Animal Shelter, Gets Adopted Anyway (VIDEO)

Not even The Man can keep Sadi down.

The irrepressible puppy was filmed having one heck of an Independence Day party at Arlington Animal Services in Texas on July 4 – somehow, she got out of her cage, and security cameras picked up the frisky puppy running around playing with a ball and emptying the supply closet of most of its paper towels and toilet paper. (A cleaning woman found the mess the next day.)

But all’s well that ends well. Despite video evidence that Sadi’s going to need a little extra training if she’s to be left alone for any extended periods of time, the shelter found her a forever home of her own, with the Carey family. And judging by Sadi’s grin at the end of the video, they’re going to be very happy together.