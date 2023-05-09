The 5 Dogs Breeds with the Most Best in Show Wins at the Westminster Dog Show

While numerous dog breeds have never won Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show, other canines have taken home the top prize multiple times.

By Kelli Bender
Published on May 9, 2023 05:44 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Pekingese dog "Wasabi," Best in Show winner of the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, visits The Empire State Building on June 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.)
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

At the Westminster Dog Show, some dog breeds seem to have better luck than others.

Soon there will be a new Westminster Best in Show winner. The 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show concludes on the evening of May 9 with the Best in Show round at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

Each year thousands of dogs from dozens of breeds gather to compete in the prestigious event, and while some breeds have never seen a Best in Show win, other kinds of canines have multiple titles.

The most winningest breeds throughout the Westminster Dog Show's 147-year history may surprise some. Study up on the event's champion canines now to help you with your predictions for the 2023 Westminster Dog Show's Best in Show winner.

Coming in a tie for fourth are the Pekingese and the standard [oodle. Each breed has won Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show five times. Pekingese dogs earned two of those wins in the past 12 years. In 2021, Wasabi the Pekingnese won Best in Show, nine years after his grandfather Malachy took the title. The last time a standard poodle won Westminster was in 2020, when Siba strutted her way to the grand prize.

The English springer spaniel ranks third in Westminster's most-winningest dog breeds with six Best in Show titles. James the English springer spaniel has the most recent win for his breed, earning a Best in Show title at the 2007 Westminster Dog Show.

Coming in second place is the Scottish Terrier. This breed has eight Best in Show wins at Westminster, with the most recent occurring in 2010 when Sadie won the top prize. And while eight wins is an impressive total, Westminster's top winning breed almost doubles the Scottish terrier's win count.

A wire fox terrier named Sky wins "best in show" of the 138th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show February 11, 2014 at Madison Square Garden. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is a two-day, all-breed benched show that takes place at both Pier 92 & 94 and at Madison Square Garden in New York City . AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. Clary (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

The wire fox terrier has won Westminster more than any other dog breed, with 15 Best in Show wins. Two of those wins occurred recently, with Sky in 2014 and King in 2019. Perhaps unsurprisingly, three of the five individual dogs to win multiple Westminster Best in Show titles were wire fox terriers.

Dog lovers can be the first to learn which dog comes out on top at the 2023 Westminster Dog Show by watching the Best in Show round live on FS1 or the Fox Sports app on May 9. Coverage starts at 7:30 pm EST.

