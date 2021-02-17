Yorkshire Terrier Blown Out of N.C. Home By Deadly Tornado Returns Home Unharmed Hours Later

The Yorkshire terrier, named Penny, was blown out of the back of an Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina residence on Monday night

A tornado that struck Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina earlier this week blew a small dog right out of its home — and the canine miraculously survived the entire ordeal.

Brittany Memory told local news outlet WECT that she and Penny, her adorable Yorkshire terrier, were inside their home on Monday night waiting out the deadly storm when the power went out.

Memory said that she knew the dangerous weather wasn't just a thunderstorm and that something was wrong when Penny sat straight up on the bed, something she never does.

"I actually thought someone was in the house, and I leaned up and turned on the flashlight on my phone," Memory said. "And about that time it sounded like a train."

It was at that moment that the EF-3 tornado struck, lifting Memory's house and blowing her mirrors off the walls. Memory quickly rushed to protect her son but was unable to also save Penny.

"When I looked, I didn't have time. If I had waited a second, me and my son would have been out the back door," she explained. "I didn't have time to grab Penny."

Penny was sucked out of the back of the house in the tornado's aggressive winds — right in front of Memory's eyes.

"She flew out right here in the back with all my covers," said Memory. "It ripped the sheets off my bed. She was just bundled up in it."

Memory said that while she didn't think Penny survived the natural disaster, she was not ready to break the news to her son yet. "I just kept telling my little boy, 'She's an animal, she'll be okay, God's got her. Everything's going to be all right. We're safe and everything can be replaced, we can't,'" the mom told WECT.

But hours later, Penny made her way back to her damaged house unharmed.

"She just had a little bit of glass stuck to her and we took her to the vet and everything is okay," said Memory of the canine's miraculous return.

According to local reports, at least three people were killed and nearly a dozen injured after the EF-3 tornado ripped through North Carolina's Brunswick County on Monday night.