Dog Cuddles with Ill Baby Deer Found on Owner's Property Until the Fawn Finds a Rescue Home

Zoey the dog and her owner Pat Pollifrone found the baby deer a home at the Gibson Hollow Goat Ranch in Tennessee

Best friends fur-ever!

Last week, Nashville musician Pat Pollifrone shared on social media that his beloved dog Zoey befriended a baby deer that he had discovered earlier in the week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The ordeal first began on June 24 when the Miller Holler frontman found the fawn in his yard in Cheatham County, Tennessee. "Found this little sweetheart yesterday in the yard, so we took her into the woods. Came out this morning, and she was laying in the driveway," he wrote alongside a photo of the animal at the time. "So I guess we have a deer now."

Later that same day, Pollifrone shared a video of the deer — sweetly named Bambi — revealing he was helping the baby animal with several health issues. "If she chooses to go back into the wild, she is free to do so. Just helping the critter get on her feet," he wrote. "She has been drinking goat milk and walking around the yard today, and the infection in her eye is looking a lot better after pulling the ticks and applying Neosporin."

Two days later, the musician then shared another post, in which his adorable canine can be seen cuddling up beside the fawn with a smile on her face. "Words can't describe this cuteness," Pollifrone said.

According to Pollifrone's post, he called several local animal rescues looking for a new home that could care for Bambi long-term but was informed they weren't "taking any newbies." He also said that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was "tough to get ahold of."

"So we will continue to care for the baby until mama comes back," he said. "She is doing SO MUCH BETTER! Pooping, peeing, taking goats milk🙌 eye infection is clearing up and the ticks have left her alone👍👍👍."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pollifrone then shared a video from a goat farm, known as the Gibson Hollow Goat Ranch, to his Instagram account later that same day. There, the animal lover said he found a new home for the fawn.