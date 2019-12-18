Image zoom

A California man got the trip of a lifetime when he recently visited a national park, witnessing his dog face off a wild bear in a close encounter.

Karo Orudzhyan was able to record a video of his 3-year-old husky Ice going nose to nose with a brown bear when the wild creature approached their car during their Thursday trip.

According to the pet owner, he was leaving the Sequoia National Park in his car when he spotted the wild mammal on the road.

“I come to a stop, and I’m just shocked that I see a bear,” Orudzhyan told CBS Los Angeles. “You know, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen a bear.”

Orudzhyan then began filming the animal encounter as the bear climbed up to the windshield of his car. Though Ice and the creature were only separated by a sheet of glass, Orudzhyan said his dog lived up to his name and kept his cool in the moment.

RELATED: Bear Continuously ‘Bribes’ Guard Dog with Deer Bones So It Can Dig Through Family’s Trash

“The bear, I think he wanted the dog,” he said. “I had some In-N-Out in the car, too. That might have been it, but yeah, it was sniffing the dog.”

In the clip shot by Orudzhyan, the bear can be seen pressing its paws on the car and swiping at the glass as the white husky presses his nose against the windshield. As the bear moves behind the vehicle, Ice curiously follows along to the back seat.

Orudzhyan said he got a bit worried about his pooch when the brown bear climbed onto the trunk.

“He literally came back here, put his paws up and literally just hopped up onto the trunk,” he recalled. “Right when he jumped up, I took my foot off the brake just so he could roll off, because his paw was on the glass, I thought he might go through and Ice was right on the other side of the glass, nose to nose with the glass.”

RELATED: Beat the Winter Blues: Watch a Polar Bear and a Sled Dog Play in Snow, Become New Besties

“I just wanted to take in the moment,” he continued. “I wasn’t even looking at what I was filming. I was just like trying to take in what was going on so I remembered the experience.”

According to news station KABC, the wild animal left a few scratches on the car — nothing Orudzhyan said he couldn’t get fixed.

“It was completely unexpected,” Orudzhyan remembered of the experience. “It was awesome.”