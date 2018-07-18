WATCH: Dog Says Thanks, But No Thanks to Riding Big, Scary Escalator Alone

Scaredy cats get a lot of press, but fidos get the frights, too.

For this Labradoodle, escalators top the “do not like” list. And during a recent visit to a Georgia mall, this canine had to face his fears … and then he faced the other way.

Instead of tackling the modern monster himself, this pooch decided to seek refuge in the understanding arms of his human companion, which, based on the owner’s hold on the dog, isn’t the first time the pet has sought out this service.

With all his limbs wrapped tightly around his human’s torso, the canine was able to bravely descend the escalator while being rocked back and forth.

We all need someone to lean on sometimes.