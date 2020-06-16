Chip's Cerebellar Hypoplasia gives him a signature strut, but his owner says that outside of that, "he doesn’t know any different"

Dog's Adorable Waddle Caused by Rare Condition — But It's Not Holding Him Back

This adorable video shows a puppy with a condition that causes him to wobble when he walks and runs.

The dog — named Chip — is a 10-week-old mix of Cocker Spaniel, Beagle, Boxer, Collie and Saint Bernard.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The little pup has a condition known as Cerebellar Hypoplasia, which affects the part of his brain that controls motor skills.

But it doesn't hold him back: just watch him run and play in the clip above, all with his signature wobble.

Owner Sadie Reid even has a special wheelchair to help Chip walk; however, the pup's first attempt at using it didn't go quite as planned, when he flopped on his side (he was fine!).

Image zoom SWNS

Reid, a biologist who lives with Chip in Maryland, tells SWNS of Chip, “In short, the part of his brain for motor control and a few other things isn’t quite right, but he doesn’t know any different. Dogs with CH typically live normal lives, they just wobble. Unfortunately, Chip is also completely deaf."

Image zoom SWNS

“My entire family knows Chip as 'baby shark,' " she adds. "His wobbles don’t slow him down, and he has a super confident and positive personality. Chip and I learn together every day. There’s always new challenges but he manages to find hilarious solutions."