The SPCA Cincinnati animal shelter announced that a loving family adopted Prudence last week, ending the dog's 220-day stay at the shelter

'Beautiful' Dog Adopted After Spending Half Her Life In an Ohio Shelter: 'Happily Ever After'

Prudence was adopted after 220 days in the shelter

The queen has left the building!

A two-year-old dog named Prudence found her forever home after spending nearly half her life living at the SPCA Cincinnati animal shelter.

Last week, the facility announced that a loving family adopted the 55-pound dog after her 220-day stay at the Ohio facility.

"Her family is AMAZING. Prudence was instantly in LOVE. Our hearts are soooo FULL! Although we will miss her dearly, we are so happy and emotional to say that she has found her FOREVER," the SPCA wrote on Facebook.

SPCA Cincinnati shared sweet photos of the pup with a massive smile on her face as she greeted her new family with hugs, and they prepared to take her to her new home.

The shelter's announcement continued, "Thank you to everyone who shared her, spoke about her, and referred people to come meet her. YOU ALL HELPED US ACCOMPLISH THIS! #HappilyEverAfter."

In August, the shelter shared that Prudence was ready for adoption after recovering from hip surgery and heartworm treatment — procedures that added to her stay at the shelter.

"Prudence is a beautiful girl with a personality to match! She is so sweet and loves all people," the shelter said at the time. "She would do best in a home where there are always people around to give her attention and play with her. She loves to be the center of attention and will follow you around in hopes that you'll give her snacks or a simple pat on the head."

Following her adoption, many people rallied in the comments to share their excitement for the dog.