Acorn the Dog Is Adopted After 633 Days in North Carolina Animal Shelter

The Outer Banks SPCA shared on Saturday that the beloved canine had finally found a forever home

By
Published on March 22, 2023 03:42 PM
acorn the dog
Photo: Outer Banks SPCA/Facebook

Acorn is going home!

After nearly two years at a North Carolina animal shelter, the patient pup was adopted by a family in March.

"After 633 days at our shelter, our longest resident Acorn finally gets adopted!" the Outer Banks SPCA posted on Facebook last weekend. "We have been waiting and hoping for this moment for a very long time, our staff and dedicated volunteer Brad have grown such an attachment to Acorn over the past few years. We remained hopeful that one day the right person would take the time with him and give him the home he deserves, and our wish came true!"

In the comments, Acorn's new owner couldn't resist giving an update, sharing that the canine's transition has been seamless so far, despite his years at the shelter.

"He's selling [sic] in very well! My other dogs love him!" Cathy Phemister Widzga wrote, alongside a photo of Acorn taking a nap on the floor.

Acorn's lengthy path to adoption is just one of the stories the animal shelter has shared on Facebook recently.

acorn the dog
Outer Banks SPCA/Facebook

The nonprofit and only animal shelter in Dare County posted on Wednesday that it is looking for a new home for Astrid, who is returning to the shelter after a long-term foster situation ended.

"It is with a heavy heart we have to announce that Astrid's long-term foster is coming to an end. Astrid came into our care on February 7th, 2020, and has been in a loving home with a special person since August 10th, 2020. Astrid came in from another shelter where she was going to be euthanized, and we are so happy we were able to save her, but we did not do it alone."

The shelter continued, "The past three years, she has been away from the kennel stress, been through heartworm treatment, had two mass cell sarcomas removed, and most of all, she has been spoiled and loved beyond belief. Although this is not the end of Astrid's journey, just theirs together, Astrid is now looking for a home she can call hers forever, and she is so deserving of that."

"We know we live in such a great and loving community, and we are hopeful we can make this happen for Astrid," the post ended.

For more information about the Outer Banks SPCA and adoptable pets like Astrid and Acorn, visit the rescue's website.

