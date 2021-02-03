Wiggles the Senior Rescue Dog Finally Gets Adopted After 11 Years at Illinois Shelter

"I cried tears of happiness," said Karla Crane, a worker at the 5As animal shelter, of Wiggles' adoption

A pup who has spent over a decade in a Godfrey, Illinois, shelter has found her forever home.

Wiggles, who spent close to 11 years at the 5As animal shelter after she arriving at the rescue at age 3, has been adopted by a couple from Lake St. Louis, Missouri, multiple outlets report.

According to WZZM 13, Wiggles' original owners brought her to the shelter in May 2010 because they could no longer care for the dog, who has allergies.

The 14-year-old canine also developed a cantaloupe-sized (albeit benign) tumor in 2016 that a veterinarian wouldn't operate on, given the pup's age, which made it even more difficult for the shelter to find an adoptive family for Wiggles.

One of the shelter's longtime kennel workers, a retired nurse named Karla Crane, told Riverbender.com that the pit-bull mix was recently adopted by a couple who "had dogs that passed away with cancer and thought it was time to adopt again."

"They have a big fenced-in yard and a nice neighborhood. They came in Sunday afternoon. This seems perfect for Wiggles," she said.

Crane shared that along with finally giving Wiggles a forever home, the "kind" couple "also gave a $300 donation to the 5As."

"I cried tears of happiness at her adoption," she added, also revealing that Wiggles' new owners are having her tumor looked at by another vet.

For Crane, it was tough to go to work and not see Wiggles as part of the kennel, but she's glad the dog is "doing well" in her new permanent home.