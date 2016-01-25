Dog Accidentally Runs Half-Marathon, Finishes 7th

Ludivane didn’t even know she was into jogging.

But the two-year-old bloodhound, from Elkmont, Alabama, found herself doing shockingly well in a half-marathon that she accidentally joined while on a walk. So she kept going.

The dog’s owner, April Hamlin, had let her outside for a stroll around their tiny home town of Elkmont (pop. 400), but Ludivane apparently had other ideas. “All I did was open the door, and she ran the race on her own accord,” Hamlin told Runner’s World.

Need a little inspiration? ​Click here to subscribe to the Daily Smile Newsletter for uplifting, feel-good stories that brighten up your inbox

Ludivane came across the Trackless Train Trek Half Marathon, being run that day, and decided to join in. She finished the 13.1-mile course in an unofficial 1:32:56 — good enough to give her a seventh place finish — despite being distracted by a dead rabbit around the two-mile mark, according to 49-year-old Tim Horvath, who ran most of the race with the dog. (Other detours were spent with a mule, some cows and another dog.)

Ludivane was honored with a medal for her effort, which Hamlin, not a runner herself, said is out of the ordinary.

“I can’t believe she ran the whole half marathon because she’s actually really lazy,” Hamlin said of her “laid-back and friendly” pooch.