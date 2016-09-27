Loung doesn’t have to suffer any longer.

According to Mashable, the dog was abandoned on the side of Sukhumvit road near Thailand’s Ban Nong Khon village, after falling out of a vehicle, over a year ago. Since she was left behind, Loung has stayed in that spot, sitting, waiting for her former owners to return.

The persistent presence of the three-year-old dog’s vigil quickly attracted the attention of locals, who started coming to the highway each day to feed and care for the animal. On a recent visit to the roadside, several of Loung’s admirers found her dead. It appears the loyal, ever-hopeful pet was struck by a car and died shortly after.

Residents of the nearby village, many of whom had to tried to take the dog home and failed, have shared Loung’s story with local news outlets. The pup’s life of patience and dedication has now spread across social media, where countless animal lovers around the world are sharing their condolences for Loung.