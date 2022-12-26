Lifestyle Pets Dog Abandoned at San Francisco Airport Finds Forever Home With United Airlines Pilot According to the SPCA in San Francisco, an international traveler "chose to continue traveling without his animal" upon arrival at the city's airport in August, the nonprofit stated in a press release By Marisa Sullivan Marisa Sullivan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 26, 2022 04:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: courtesy united A puppy abandoned at a California airport has found a new home with an airline pilot. According to the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), an international traveler "chose to continue traveling without his animal" upon arrival at the city's airport in August. A pilot working for United Airlines, William Dale, was chosen out of a number of applicants to take the 6-month-old German Shepherd in, as the airline "worked to ensure the puppy completed necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period," the nonprofit noted in a news release. Abandoned Dog Found Starving in Closet by New Homeowners in Maine "From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the U.S.," Vincent Passafiume, Director of Customer Service at United, told the organization, confirmed to PEOPLE by the airline. "It's a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family — just in time for the holidays." courtesy united In addition to hosting a festive party at the airport on Dec. 15 in Polaris's honor when the adoption cleared, United followed up with a $5,000 donation to the SF SPCA. "United's Customer Service team took on quite a challenge to ensure Polaris would be safe, healthy, and find a loving home," Lisa Feder, SF SPCA chief of rescue and welfare shared. Animal Organization SPCA Helps 20 Rescue Dogs Reunite with the U.S. Military Members Who Saved Them Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "I only hope that we can do half as good a job of taking care of him as the United staff did," Capt. Dale shared of his family taking in the pup. "More than one employee said to me, 'You better take good care of him ... or else.' There was even a wag of a finger," he added, according to multiple outlets.