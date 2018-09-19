Do Animals Dream? PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin Has a Surprising Answer

placeholder
Kelli Bender
September 19, 2018 01:27 PM

After a quick brainstorm, the kids are back to ask PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin a new round of tricky animal questions.

In this round, Dr. Antin makes dreams come true by confirming animals do have dreams — and they may even be dreaming about you.

But the curious children in the clip above aren’t done there. They also want to know: Can animals understand us when we talk to them? How many eggs can a crocodile lay? Why are parrots able to speak, but other animals can’t?

Dr. Antin has answers for all — and what this professional has to say may surprise you.

 

