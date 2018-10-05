Watch Diver and Baby Whale Share Sweet Synchronized Swim While Mama Whale Takes a Nap

While mom’s away, baby whales will play.

Two divers recently took part in an amazing experience out in the ocean. The swimmers happened upon a playful baby humpback whale and its mother, who was snoozing below the water’s surface, reports Daily Mail.

While the baby whale swirled and twirled through the water, the divers kept a respectful distance — that is, until the sea creature decided to approach them.

The entire encounter was caught on a drone camera by Australian photographer Eamon Porter. The Caters clip shows the baby whale lifting one of the divers on to its belly with its pectoral fin. For a few seconds the shocked human lies motionless and enjoys the once-in-a-lifetime ride.

Eventually, after a few moments of lying stomach to stomach, the two part with the whale swimming back toward its mother, leaving this diver with a true whale of tale.