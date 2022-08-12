'Diva' Cat Steals the Spotlight from Opera Singer in Viral TikTok: 'What a Legend'

Audiences can't get enough of a "diva" cat who upstaged his opera-singing owner during a performance on TikTok.

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 4.1 million times, the cat named Maximino is ready for his moment in the spotlight. He interrupts his owner @maura.music and takes over mid-performance by mewing along to the music.

Maximino's owner takes the moment in stride and begins laughing as the act continues.

@maura.music captioned the video, "What a legend. #OperaCat #OperaSinger #catsoftiktok #bestsinger #talent #musictok."

Viewers praised the pair's duet in the comments section. One user wrote, "Idk what you're auditioning for, but both of you got the part."

"Such a diva. He's like you can shine when I'm done...Ok Im done.😂," another user responded.

maura.music/TikTok

In an interview with Newsweek, @maura.music said she was delighted by the reaction to the TikTok.

"I could not believe so many people were reacting and posting so many sweet comments," she said. "It made my day, and it made me happy to share smiles with others."

@maura.music also opened up to the outlet about Maximino's musical talents.

"He loves music, and the only way I can get him to follow me is by whistling his favorite tunes," she revealed.

Maximino is not the only one with real vocal chops in the family: @maura.music told Newsweek that she has 10 years of classical singing training.

"The last time I sang with a legit opera company was back in 2018 when I was getting my music degree," she said. "I then transitioned to being a choir director, but I miss performing."