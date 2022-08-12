'Diva' Cat Steals the Spotlight from Opera Singer in Viral TikTok: 'What a Legend'

The TikTok — which shows the cat upstaging the opera singer mid-performance — has been viewed more than 4.1 million times since it was posted on Wednesday

By
Published on August 12, 2022 03:12 PM

Audiences can't get enough of a "diva" cat who upstaged his opera-singing owner during a performance on TikTok.

In the clip, which has been viewed more than 4.1 million times, the cat named Maximino is ready for his moment in the spotlight. He interrupts his owner @maura.music and takes over mid-performance by mewing along to the music.

Maximino's owner takes the moment in stride and begins laughing as the act continues.

@maura.music captioned the video, "What a legend. #OperaCat #OperaSinger #catsoftiktok #bestsinger #talent #musictok."

Viewers praised the pair's duet in the comments section. One user wrote, "Idk what you're auditioning for, but both of you got the part."

"Such a diva. He's like you can shine when I'm done...Ok Im done.😂," another user responded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

diva opera cat
maura.music/TikTok

In an interview with Newsweek, @maura.music said she was delighted by the reaction to the TikTok.

"I could not believe so many people were reacting and posting so many sweet comments," she said. "It made my day, and it made me happy to share smiles with others."

@maura.music also opened up to the outlet about Maximino's musical talents.

"He loves music, and the only way I can get him to follow me is by whistling his favorite tunes," she revealed.

Maximino is not the only one with real vocal chops in the family: @maura.music told Newsweek that she has 10 years of classical singing training.

"The last time I sang with a legit opera company was back in 2018 when I was getting my music degree," she said. "I then transitioned to being a choir director, but I miss performing."

Related Articles
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
Ellie Buckler
Dog Owner Details Her Pet's Last Day in Heartbreaking TikTok: '12 Years Wasn't Long Enough'
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Says Music's All About 'the Feeling' After Security Guard Crying at His Show Goes Viral
Amy Winehouse
Amy Winehouse's Producer Shares Voicemail She Left Him — on 11th Anniversary of Singer's Death
Doja Cat, Noah Schnapp
Doja Cat Calls Out Noah Schnapp for Sharing Private DMs About His Costar Joseph Quinn: 'Weasel'
Opera Singer Merissa Beddows Performs INCREDIBLE Impressions on America's Got Talent
Opera Singer Shocks 'America's Got Talent' Judges with Céline Dion, Ariana Grande Impressions
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Camila Cabello attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Camila Cabello Announces She Is Joining 'The Voice' as a Coach for the First Time
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf2SWkJOFzf/. John Legend Thanks Chrissy Teigen for Being “Fine AF” as She Rocks A Sexy Black Dress 
John Legend Thanks Chrissy Teigen for Being 'Fine AF' as She Rocks a Sexy Dress on Europe Trip
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
Lizzo Shows Off Her New Hot Pink Locks as she Dances to 'Grrrls'
Lizzo Shows Off Fabulous New Hot-Pink Hair as She Dances to 'GRRRLS' on Instagram
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Says She Has to 'Remind People' of Her Songwriting Skills in Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Post Malone
Post Malone Helps Fan Celebrate 21st Birthday in Sweet Viral Video: 'Kindest Superstar Ever'
lady gaga
The Best Moments from the 2022 Grammy Awards
John stamos
John Stamos Helps Young Fan Surprise Her Mom in Hilarious Video: 'The Man of Her Dreams'
OLIVIA RODRIGO, Conan Gray
Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray Cover Katy Perry and Reenact 'Twilight' Scene Backstage for Hilarious TikTok
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth Gives Advice to TikToker Rejected from Juilliard: 'You're Gonna Be OK Bro, I Promise'