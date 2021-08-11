WATCH: New Disney+ Show Growing Up Animal Looks Like a Real-Life Lion King

The Disney+ original series Growing Up Animal follows a new species each episode, tracking how wild animals transform from vulnerable newborns to confident young adults — with lots of help from mom

Disney has given their fans peeks into the lives of baby animals through films like The Lion King, 101 Dalmatians, and Bambi — now get ready for an immersive dive into life as a wild newborn.

Growing up Animal is a new Disney+ original series from National Geographic — which premieres on the platform on August 18 — that offers a real-life look at how baby bears, lions, elephants, and chimps spend the first months of their lives.

Viewers will follow these little animals from the womb to their first steps, all the way through to the life skills lessons from mom that teach them to fend for themselves. As a show about furry newborns, Growing Up Animal also explores parenthood and how wild animals manage to protect and raise their babies under extreme conditions.

The Growing up Animal trailer above gives Disney diehards a look at what to expect from the new original series narrated by Emmy-nominated actress and Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross.

Each episode of Growing up Animal will follow one species, offering viewers the chance to fully immerse themselves in each animal's incredible transformation from newborn to young adult.