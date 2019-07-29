Disney's New Fashion Line Lets You Match With Your Adorable Disney-Loving Dog!

Image zoom

Dog owners rejoice! Disney has revealed a new fashion line meant for pet parents and their favorite pooches!

Earlier this month, the company announced on Instagram that they had created the Oh My Disney Disney Dogs Collection — a line that lets owners match with their beloved pets in adorable Disney-themed clothes and accessories.

The pieces all feature fan-favorite Disney dogs, such as Max from The Little Mermaid, the pups from 101 Dalmatians and the canine lovebirds from Lady and the Tramp.

“Put your paws together for the Oh My Disney Disney Dogs Collection, designed to celebrate the @disneypets that are too good and pure for this world 🐶💕 Link in bio to get the items from @shopdisney! #OhMyDisneyCollection,” Disney wrote on Instagram, alongside some first-look images of the new line.

One item is a set of matching baby blue spirit jerseys meant for humans and pups, with a nod to Up’s lovable Dug.

On the back of the human-sized shirt is the quote from Dug, “I just met you and I love you.” Meanwhile, the pup-sized jersey has “Squad” stitched across the back with a group of Disney dogs. According to the Shop Disney site, the items cost $59.95 and $24.95, respectively.

Dog owners can also get a bracelet to match their dog’s collar, as well as a mug to match their pooch’s water bowl. The collection even has a denim jacket covered in fan-favorite pups.

All items in the new collection are available on the Shop Disney website.