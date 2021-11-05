Lola the White Rhino Welcomes New Baby Calf at Disney's Animal Kingdom

The new arrival marks the third white rhino calf born at the park in the last 13 months

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park has exciting baby news to share!

The theme park, which is based in Bay Lake, Florida welcomed an adorable white rhino calf to the family this week.

The new arrival marks the third white rhino calf born at the park in the last 13 months, according to Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney's Animals, Science and Environment, who shared the happy news on Instagram. Making the calf's birth even more exciting, white rhinos are an endangered species.

At this time, however, the sex of the little one is unknown.

Explaining the reason, Penning shared: "It is important to give mom Lola and her newborn ample time to nurse and bond backstage, so the calf's sex and weight might not be known for some time."

He continued: "Enjoy these #KeeperCam photos of mom and baby backstage, and check back soon for more photos of this adorable pair."

White Rhino born at Disney's Animal Kingdom Credit: Disney's Animal Kingdom

Eventually, the newborn will make its way to Animal Kingdom's Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction.

Guests can spot white rhinos and black rhinos at the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction and on the Wild Africa Trek at Disney's Animal Kingdom park.

This year, the theme park also shared news of other exciting animal births.

In May, guests got to witness Heidi the Hartmann's mountain zebra give birth to her foal. The newborn weighed in at a healthy 65 pounds and stood up on his hooves minutes after entering the world.