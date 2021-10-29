Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge Welcomes Baby Zebra to Their Herd

Zoey the Hartmann's mountain zebra gave birth to female foal on October 13 and is already roaming the grounds of Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge with her

On Oct. 13, 2021, the animal care team at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., welcomed a new female Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal to the herd. Resort guests may have a chance to see the spirited zebra foal prancing around the savanna with her mom Zoey. (David Roark, photographer)

Disney World's herd is growing.

According to Walt Disney World News, on October 13, the Florida destination welcomed a female Hartmann's mountain zebra. The foal was born to Zoey, a zebra residing on the grounds of Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.

The baby animal is already upon its hooves and walking with the herd. Visitors to the Animal Kingdom Lodge have a chance to spot the little zebra prancing through the property with her mother.

Walt Disney World News shared several shots of the new arrival enjoying her surroundings, including a photo that shows the foal, by her mom's side, crossing paths with a giraffe.

Zoey's daughter, whose name has yet to be announced, is one of several baby zebras to join the Disney family recently. On May 17, Heidi the Hartmann's mountain zebra gave birth to a male foal at Animal Kingdom's Kilimanjaro Safaris in front of park guests.

Pebbles, a Hartmann's mountain zebra residing at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, gave birth to a baby girl in June 2020, while Disney World was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney World's animal caretakers named the female foal Phoenix "as a symbol of strength and renewal."

According to the IUCN Red List, wild Hartmann's mountain zebras, found throughout Nambia and South Africa, are considered a "vulnerable" species with a population just shy of 35,000.