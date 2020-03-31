Image zoom Brad Leue/Barcroft Media/Getty

Shark Week is set to swim onto screens this weekend for a special marathon featuring a line-up of fan-favorite episodes.

This collection of the best bites from Shark Week is being called “Shark Week in a Weekend,” and the shark-centered marathon will, “take viewers to oceans around the world with a team of renowned marine biologists and science institutions to deliver groundbreaking shark stories incorporating innovative research technology and revealing compelling insight into the mysterious world of sharks,” according to Discovery Channel.

The “jawsome” marathon will begin on Saturday, April 4 at 9 a.m. EST and run through Sunday night.

Though Shark West normally airs annually mid-summer, this bingeable marathon is set to keep viewers entertained while they practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shark Week originally premiered in July 1988 and has become a pop-culture staple and one of television’s longest-running events.

Scheduled shows for “Shark Week in a Weekend” include Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins, Ronda Rousey Uncaged, Devil Sharks, Legend of Deep Blue and many others.

Discovery Channel will also air Shark Week’s first-ever scripted feature-length film, Capsized: Blood in the Water, on Saturday, April 4, at 9 p.m. EST. The film is based on the true story of an October 1982 shark encounter and stars Josh Duhamel, Tyler Blackburn, and Beau Garrett.

In addition, “Shark Week in a Weekend” will also check in with Shark After Dark‘s sea sidekick Bob the Shark, who is dealing with his own underwater disaster: home-isolation with his family.

Here is a full rundown of the fin-tastic schedule:

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

9:00 AM EST/PST SHARK VORTEX

10:00 AM EST/PST GREAT HAMMERHEAD INVASION

11:00 AM EST/PST SHARKS OF THE BADLANDS

12:00 PM EST/PST ALIEN SHARKS: STRANGER FINS

1:00 PM EST/PST AIR JAWS STRIKES BACK

2:00 PM EST/PST LAWS OF JAWS: DANGEROUS WATERS

3:00 PM EST/PST RONDA ROUSEY UNCAGED

4:00 PM EST/PST PHELPS VS. SHARK: GREAT GOLD VS. GREAT WHITE

5:00 PM EST/PST SHAQ DOES SHARK WEEK

6:00 PM EST/PST GUY FIERI’S FEEDING FRENZY

7:00 PM EST/PST BEAR VS. SHARK

8:00 PM EST/PST EXPEDITION UNKNOWN: MEGALODON

9:00 PM EST/PST CAPSIZED: BLOOD IN THE WATER

11:00 PM EST/PST THE SHARKS OF HEADSTONE HELL

12:00 AM EST/PST AIR JAWS: THE HUNTED

1:00 AM EST/PST SHARK WEEK’S ISLE OF JAWS

3:00 AM EST/PST SHARKWRECKED: CRASH LANDING

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

9:00 AM EST/PST MONSTER HAMMERHEAD

10:00 AM EST/PST SHARK-CROC SHOWDOWN

11:00 AM EST/PST MONSTER MAKO: PERFECT PREDATOR

12:00 PM EST/PST SHARK CAM STAKEOUT

1:00 PM EST/PST TIGER SHARK INVASION

2:00 PM EST/PST CUBA’S SECRET SHARK LAIR

3:00 PM EST/PST AIR JAWS: FIN OF FURY

4:00 PM EST/PST EXTINCT OR ALIVE: THE LOST SHARK

5:00 PM EST/PST LEGEND OF DEEP BLUE

6:00 PM EST/PST NAKED AND AFRAID OF SHARKS